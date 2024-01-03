News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy West Primary School pupils claimed team gold at the Scottish Schools Primary Road Relay Championships at Grangemouth. The P7 trio of Holly Ovens, Poppy Fairbairn and Katie Sandilands completed the 3 x one mile race in 15 minutes 36 seconds, twenty-eight seconds clear of Priorsford Primary. Pictured are the winning team: from left – Poppy Fairbairn, Katie Sandilands, reserve Charlotte McDougall and Holly Ovens.

In Pictures: great schoolday memories from Kirkcaldy West Primary School

Pupils and staff from Kirkcaldy West Primary School have appeared in the Fife Free Press many times over the decades.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 20:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 20:42 GMT

These photos from our archives capture just some of the events and celebrations which form part of the school’s history.

In 2011, youngsters from Kirkcaldy West Nursery & Primary School with their medals at the Fife Schools Gymnastic Festival, held at the former Fife Sports Institute, Glenrothes

In 2011, youngsters from Kirkcaldy West Nursery & Primary School with their medals at the Fife Schools Gymnastic Festival, held at the former Fife Sports Institute, Glenrothes Photo: Fife Free Press/Neil Doig

Primary 7 Pupil Owen Baxter (11) won the Design a Christmas Card competition run by MSP David Torrance. He is pictured with his Primary 7 class mates and teachers

Primary 7 Pupil Owen Baxter (11) won the Design a Christmas Card competition run by MSP David Torrance. He is pictured with his Primary 7 class mates and teachers Photo: Steven Brown Photography

Kirkcaldy West Primary School in 1955.

Kirkcaldy West Primary School in 1955. Photo: na

A team from the West Primary School in Kirkcaldy won the Raith Rovers Challenge Shield in 1972.

A team from the West Primary School in Kirkcaldy won the Raith Rovers Challenge Shield in 1972. Photo: Fife Free Press

