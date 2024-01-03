In Pictures: great schoolday memories from Kirkcaldy West Primary School

Pupils and staff from Kirkcaldy West Primary School have appeared in the Fife Free Press many times over the decades.
These photos from our archives capture just some of the events and celebrations which form part of the school’s history.
In 2011, youngsters from Kirkcaldy West Nursery & Primary School with their medals at the Fife Schools Gymnastic Festival, held at the former Fife Sports Institute, Glenrothes Photo: Fife Free Press/Neil Doig
Primary 7 Pupil Owen Baxter (11) won the Design a Christmas Card competition run by MSP David Torrance. He is pictured with his Primary 7 class mates and teachers Photo: Steven Brown Photography
Kirkcaldy West Primary School in 1955. Photo: na
A team from the West Primary School in Kirkcaldy won the Raith Rovers Challenge Shield in 1972. Photo: Fife Free Press