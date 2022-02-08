Jimmy Carr: Fife Council apology after post on sick Holocaust joke appears on its Facebook page

Fife Council has apologised for a post about Jimmy Carr’s controversial Holocaust joke which appeared on its official social media page.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:56 am

The stand-up’s gag, made during a Netflix show, sparked a huge backlash and was condemned as “celebrating genocide” and dehumanising”

The local authority was dragged into the row when a post on its official Facebook page seemed to defend it, stating “don’t watch him in the first place.”

The post was made as a comment to a news article on the controversy which engulfed Carr, and said: ““You know what – if you think you might be offended – don’t watch him in the first place – it’s really as easy as that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jimmy Carr

Read More

Read More
St Andrews: Multi-million-pound expansion for Scores Hotel to create world-class...

Diarmuid Cotter, head of Fife Council' s customer and online services, apologised and said: “"The post was intended for a personal account and was posted onto the Fife Council page by mistake.

"It was deleted very quickly and we apologised as soon as we realised what had happened.

"This was an honest mistake compounded by the fact that Facebook has changed the way users switch between personal and business accounts.

"We apologise again for any offence that may have been caused."

Carr’s joke came on his show, His Dark Materials, which first aired on Christmas Day, but a clip of the comment on social media this week sparked the backlash.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Jimmy CarrFife CouncilFacebookNetflixCoronavirus