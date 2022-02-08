Jimmy Carr: Fife Council apology after post on sick Holocaust joke appears on its Facebook page

The stand-up’s gag, made during a Netflix show, sparked a huge backlash and was condemned as “celebrating genocide” and dehumanising”

The local authority was dragged into the row when a post on its official Facebook page seemed to defend it, stating “don’t watch him in the first place.”

The post was made as a comment to a news article on the controversy which engulfed Carr, and said: ““You know what – if you think you might be offended – don’t watch him in the first place – it’s really as easy as that.”

Jimmy Carr

Diarmuid Cotter, head of Fife Council' s customer and online services, apologised and said: “"The post was intended for a personal account and was posted onto the Fife Council page by mistake.

"It was deleted very quickly and we apologised as soon as we realised what had happened.

"This was an honest mistake compounded by the fact that Facebook has changed the way users switch between personal and business accounts.

"We apologise again for any offence that may have been caused."

Carr’s joke came on his show, His Dark Materials, which first aired on Christmas Day, but a clip of the comment on social media this week sparked the backlash.

