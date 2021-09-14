John Methven MBE: Tribute to Kirkcaldy BBs’ stalwart who served for 80 years

He was captain of the 4th Kirkcaldy Company for 29 years and, on his retiral in 2015, had been a member of the brigade for a remarkable 80 years.

Generations of boys passed through the ranks of the BBs during his tenure, and gained so much from his knowledge and leadership.

In his youth Mr Methven was an accomplished football player and was training with a senior league club, but his future as a professional player came to an end when he suffered a serious head injury.

John Methven MBE

He then became involved in training the football teams with St John’s Church Platoon in Kirkcaldy.

The success enjoyed by their teams proved to be a great attraction to boys to join St John’s platoon, and an impressive list of their players went on to play for senior clubs.

For many years Mr Methven was officer in charge of St John’s platoon and was closely involved in many activities including the introduction of swimming, the pipe band, and canoe polo.

He was also involved in their many trips to camps in this country and in Europe.

In his working life he operated a coach-building business in Leven and held the franchise from BMC for the conversion of their 1100 and 1800 Morris and Austin saloons to hatchbacks for their Scottish customers.

Shortly before his death Mr Methven completed his memoirs in which he describes many worthy as well as harrowing experiences during his time in The Boys’ Brigade.

Copies are available for which donations are requested, with the proceeds going to work on Water Aid in the region of Zambia where the partnership missionary of Mr Methven’s Church is based.

Copies of his memoirs can be obtained from Harris Insurance, 250 Dunearn Drive, Templehall Shopping Centre – Kirkcaldy (01592) 641191/591122.

Mr Methven’s funeral service will take place at 3.30pm on Monday, September 27 at Bennochy Parish Church, on Meldrum Road, Kirkcaldy.

It will be followed by a private family committal.

