The park which is affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’ due to its rusted play equipment, was installed over 40 years ago and has long since fallen into a state of disrepair.

However, after growing tired of having nowhere for their kids to play, local mums have taken action and are campaigning for funds to bring the park into the 21st century.

Louise Mills with her daughter at The Rusty. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

After setting up a Facebook group to help raise awareness of their cause, Louise Mills, Laura Thomas, and Hayley Stevenson,have gained the support of locals – and have set the wheels in motion to raise the £120,000 need to provide an up to date inclusive playpark

Louise, the group’s chairman, said: “After leafleting the local area and completing a survey, we have found out that 97 per cent of people in the local area are in favour of our plans to refurbish the park.

"There have been some issues raised by locals concerning parking for the park, but Fife Council has confirmed that these will not be an issue regarding this so we are kicking off with a community fundraiser at The Rusty on Saturday, March 5.”

Louise said that the group has been in touch with Play As One Scotland - a charity which campaigns for equal participation in local play and leisure opportunities – as well as Kirkcaldy additional needs charity, Nourish, to ensure that the new playpark will be inclusive for all children no matter what their abilities.

"We have changed our original layout plans so that the new playpark will be more accessible for kids with disabilities,” she said. “We will also be including sensory play equipment for kids who have autistic spectrum disorders.

"There aren’t many parks around that cater to these children so we want to make sure every kid no matter what their ability can come and have fun.”

Louise adds: “We have the full backing of Fife Council and we’re hoping to start construction by the end of the year.

"There is a long road of fundraising ahead of us so we’re asking if any local companies would like to come on board and support us in any way they can.”

For more information, please visit: Prestonfield Play Park Group.

