KingdomFM’s ‘word is out’ competition winner revealed

A man from St Andrews has become over £5000 richer after correctly guessing the answer to Kingdom FM’s ‘Word is Out’ game.

Grant Muir (59) ended a year of mystery over the missing word in the competition phrase – and netted himself the £5620 jackpot.

There were over 800 guess made on-air before he solved it by predicting “sidekicks” as the ending to the phrase “and my specialist subject is...”

The winning moment came on the breakfast show hosted by Dave Connor and Vanessa Motion.

Dave, who is the station’s programme controller, said: ““I can’t believe it took a year for this to be won!

“When Grant said the right word, it caught me as much by surprise as the listeners.”

He added: “I’m delighted for him and it’s great to be able to offer such a big prize purely to Fifers.”

The missing word competition was launched last August, and finally solved on Wednesday.

Grant said: “I was just totally shocked because I didn’t actually think it was the answer.

“Vanessa gave out the clue saying that she said it during the presentation at the Kingdom FM Local Hero Awards, and just seconds after that Dave said, “some comedians need this.”

“I thought, “Hmm, she could have called him a sidekick” which a lot of comedians need, so I thought I’d try that the next time.”

He now has plans on how to spend his winnings

“My washing machine just broke just a couple of days ago, so I’ve ordered a new one!” he said. “I’m needing a new shed and I’ve got two big birthdays coming up so it’ll go towards some celebrations.”

The competition was sponsored by Lamberts Garage in Leven.

Scott Lambert, owner of Lamberts Garage, said: “I’m delighted. I just wish it was me!”