This week, the groups which are committed to improving Kinghorn Harbour beach, carried out a litter survey to kick off this summer’s My Beach, Your Beach campaign.

Over 70 items of litter were recorded on 100m of the beach and prom, capturing a snapshot of the local problem - and that’s before the official bathing season starts of June 1.

This year, the campaign focuses on seven of Scotland’s well-loved beaches that have faced challenges with bathing water quality, as measured by SEPA, with Kinghorn Harbour Beach being one of them.

Kinghorn Harbour beach.

By encouraging better care of the sand and sea, My Beach Your Beach contributes to, and supports, ongoing works to improve bathing water quality at these sites.

And everyone can play their part.

Jeremy Harris, chief executive at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust said, “We are preparing for a busy summer and installing new bins, recruiting additional staff, increasing patrols, providing informal education programmes, and working with various volunteer litter picking groups.

"However, we are asking beach goers to play their part too by using the bins provided or taking litter away with them where bins are not available, to avoid polluting the sand and sea.

"We are delighted to be supporting My Beach Your Beach again this summer and urge everyone to enjoy the beach responsibly.’

Find out more about how you can get involved and contribute to the campaign on your local beach at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/mybeachyourbeach

