Craigencalt Trust is offering locals the chance to try out some new activities or just watch others in the beautiful lochside setting.

The afternoon event is taking place next month on Saturday, May 7 from 1.00-4.00pm.

After a two year gap this popular free event is back with a bigger selection of sports to try, with lots of groups taking part.

Visitors will be able to go canoeing, sailing, rowing and paddleboarding at the 'Come and Try' afternoon.

The model radio-controlled yachts will also be attending and members will give demonstrations of their craft. Or, if people would prefer to just to relax and spectate, that is fine too as the café will be providing refreshments in the afternoon.

There are also nice walks from the lochside and locals can enjoy bird watching or chill out to the wildflowers in the woodland.

Marilyn Edwards from the Trust said as people are out and about and getting active again following the lockdowns as a result of the pandemic and Kinghorn Loch is just the place to try out a new sports or leisure activity.

She said the event has been held a few times over the years and gives locals the chance to find out about some of the activities on offer at Kinghorn Loch.

Marilyn said: “The event was first held in 2007 when we decided to celebrate the completion of a new jetty at the lochside by holding a watersports day. It proved such a success that the event became built into the annual calendar. It is great that the clubs give their time freely to let people try something new.

“If you are taking part just bring a change of clothes, all other equipment is provided. This year the date is Saturday, May 7 and the event is running from 1.00 - 4.00pm.”