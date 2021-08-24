Donnie Maclean (42) is going to take on the challenge on Saturday, September 4, if the weather conditions are favourable. The swim is a distance of more than five miles (eight km) across the busy, deep shipping channel in the Firth of Forth.

Donnie is a volunteer crew member at Kinghorn lifeboat and has been on the team for almost two years. When he isn’t volunteering he is working at his own business, Eat Balanced, which makes healthier pizzas for schools.

Donnie said: “I’ve completed several endurance swimming challenges over the years, but this is my first one in the sea. Last year I raised money for the Kinghorn RNLI by selling calendars of my photos from the area.

“It’s going to be a tough swim with the tide, swell, waves, vessels and jellyfish to negotiate, but I’m delighted to have a highly experienced member of our lifeboat crew, Mark Brown, supporting me on his own boat. Mark has been a volunteer crew member for 15 years, and is highly experienced.

"Several other crew mates have helped me to plan this out.

“I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible to help out the RNLI at this difficult time when so many of our fundraising events have had to be cancelled over the last two years.”

If you would like to donate to Donnie’s challenge, please use the Kinghorn RNLI JustGiving page: Kinghorn RNLI fundraising

