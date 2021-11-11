The class, now in P6-7, was chosen as the best out of 19,000 other entries winning £500 for the school and have had their stories published in a book showcasing the very best young writers in the country.

The talented youngsters submitted their stories in the Ridiculous Writers category, wowing the judges with their wacky and crazy tales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Noble with his class that won the Young Writers Competition. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Stephen Noble, the class’s teacher, said: “We sent the entries for the competition just before the school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so that is why it has taken as long for the judges to pick a winner.

"It is such a great achievement for the kids to be chosen as the winners out of so many other schools across the UK.

"The stories that they wrote were very creative, with one of the pupils writing an amazing story about a crazy chef who poisoned all of his diners!”

Mr Noble goes on to say that the children came up with the ideas for their stories by picking adjectives and nouns from the roll of a dice.

"We rolled a dice to get three random words like, idiotic window cleaner, and the kids just ran with it.

"It was great to see all of the crazy ideas that the kids came up with, and they really put their heart and soul into it.

“It was quite a surprise when I was told they had won the competition – myself and the scholl are extremely proud of them all.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.