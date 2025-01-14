Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club: 20 years of supporting live music at Polish Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s billed as “the friendliest wee club in the world” - and for the past two decades it has been keeping music alive in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club is synonymous with the Polish Club, and, this week, it celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Bennochy Road venue with a special concert.

Run by volunteers, the club has given many bands a place to perform, and attracted more than its share of big names across the years - the room may only hold around 60 people, but step inside and you could have seen everyone from Michael Marra to Rab Noakes, Barbara Dickson, Aly Cunningham and a host of touring bands from Europe and Germany as well as some of Fife’s finest singers and bands.

It is a club like no other - a place where phones are put down to enjoy a night of great live music, whether that is Scottish traditional folk, world music or Americana; a place which operates on the simple principle that without a live audience there would be no need for live music.

Jim Hyndman, Rab Noakes and Michael Marra - just three of the great musicians who have appeared at Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club (Pics: Submitted)

Anyone who has attended a gig will know the now traditional response to the merest mention of the Polish Club - a hearty “hoi” which rings round the room.

Fiona Forbes, one of the club’s stalwarts, said: “It came from the early days when every time we mentioned the Polish Club people shouted out, and it just carried on. Someone told me they were at a gig in a big theatre when the band mentioned they’d played the Polish Club and all the musicians shouted ‘hoi!’ - it’s a good way of saying hello and making people welcome.”

Its a tradition which continues at every gig, although the post-gig food distributed around the room with the phrase “blessed are the piecemakers” ended after lockdown.

The fact the club not only resumed after the pandemic, but continues to thrive, is testament to the work of the people at its heart.

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club is based in the town's Polish Club

Fiona and Sandy Forbes ran it from its days in the backroom at Betty Nicols pub in the High Street and oversaw its move to the Polish Club 20 years ago. They have now handed the baton on to Davie Hershaw, another weel-kent face within the club.

“I can’t believe it has been 20 years,” said Fiona. “The club is well regarded by musicians. They are more than aware of us and how it is run. It makes a huge contribution - it helps to keep musicians on the road between festivals and big gigs.” With travelling troubadors given a warm welcome - accommodation is handled by Mary and David Stewart - and an appreciative audience, the club has built up a first-class reputation. Two-time Grammy nominated Kim Richey is heading to the Polish Club on February 27, while award-winning Yorkshire singer Lauren Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys are there on April 10 - either side of a gig from local singer-songwriter David Latto. James Kellagahn, hailed as Canada’s finest singer-songwriter, comes to town on June 5.

The gigs are just a snapshot of what’s coming in 2025 which launches with this week’s anniversary celebration double bill of Black Sails and Fiona Forbes on January 16.

“Davie is doing a great job booking the gigs,” said Fiona. “He’d expressed an interest and it was time for us to pass it on. We said we’d support him in any changes that he wanted to make.

“He changed to fortnightly gigs through the year rather than weekly ones with a long summer break. We thought audiences might forget when they were on, but it has been a huge advantage for us - and the Polish Club. Like all clubs people come and go, but we have great support from our regulars- the ‘Lochgelly Corner’ are there every night.

Over the years they have seen a plethora of great musicians, some on the way up, and some more than established.

Only at the Polish Club could you see floor spots from the likes of Aly Cunningham and Barbara Dickson, while St Andrews & The Pair Wee Helpers included the legendary, and much loved Michael Marra in their ranks - “incredible, a great night” recalled Fiona. The late Rab Noakes was a huge champion of the club as was Jim Hyndman of the Scalded Cats.

That commitment to supporting live music saw the club shortlisted in 2022 for ‘Club of the Year’ at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

As it marks its 20th year at the Polish Club, it has many more great gigs to look forward to.