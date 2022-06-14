Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club unveils comeback gig after two-year lockdown closure

The long-standing club will mark its return with a comeback gig on Thursday, July 14, featuring good friends and great local musicians.

It will then return with fortnightly gigs showcasing the best touring musicians and bands around.

The club has been at the forefront of supporting live music in the Lang Toun for many years.

David Hershaw and Sandie Forbes

David Hersaw and a team of volunteers are now set to start a new era after the longest enforced closure.

He said: “So many people have been in touch to say they are delighted gigs are back.

“There is a lot a love for the acoustic music club - people went out and bought tickets for the first few shows to get back into that routine of coming regularly. That’s great.

David Latto on stage (Pic: Cath Ruane)

“After we closed our doors in March 2020 when COVID struck, there was uncertainty over the future of the venue, but that seems to be resolved.

“We did try to come back in between the different lockdowns, with gigs lined up, but they were pulled at the last minute when cases rose again.

“It’s great to be able to bring it back when it safe to do so.”

David will also take part in the Comeback Gig line-up with Sandie Forbes in a line-up which also includes stalwarts such as Fiona Forbes, Willie Hershaw, Paper Sparrows, and Vivienne Bern and Lynzy Moutter, better known as The Coaltown Daisies.

Coaltown Daisies (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Also on the bill is Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter David Latto, which brings the journey from COVID full circle - David also has a gig in his own name scheduled for August 11.

His 2020 gig was one of the first to be hit by lockdown, so it is entirely appropriate he is on the bill for the first gig on a new era.

The club is initially running with fortnightly shows and is already booking into 2023, bringing the best in Scottish traditional, folk, world music, Americana and much more to the Polish Club.

The list includes Lindisfarne legend, Rod Clement, on July 27, and Jez Lowe & Andy May on August 25.

The club is run entirely by volunteers, and their commitment has been key to its longevity.

Added David: “There’s a huge team behind the scenes - they do everything from tickets on the door to the sound, to the pieces for the audience at the end.

“Many have bene there from the start, and have been giving travelling musicians accommodation, hot food and a warm welcome.

“And when you are on the road that makes a huge difference, and enables us to bring to Kirkcaldy touring bands that otherwise might not have come.

“It really is a huge team effort. People out everything back into the club.”

Among the big names who have performed Polish Club are Rab Noakes, Michael Marra, and Dean Owens.