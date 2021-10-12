Promising to be a fun day for all who attend, it will have everything from raffles to tombolas, and fun activities for kids and the whole family.

Since coming out of lockdown the charity has been helping to support some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

Nourish Centre manager, Lynne Scott. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Lynne Scott, Nourish manager, is looking ahead to the event.

She said: “Our Autumn Fayre is set to be an awesome day for anyone who comes along to visit us.

"This is the first time since before the pandemic that we have been able to hold an event like this, and we are really looking forward to it.

"We have some fantastic raffle prizes, a huge tombola stall, and we will have some fun stalls for children too, with a lucky dip, and a competition to win a giant pop-it.

"We will also have some stalls with items from sale from some of our members who make gorgeous things, so there will be a chance get a head start with your Christmas shopping.”

The fayre will run from 11:00am - 2:00pm and everyone is welcome.

Organisers reminded everyone planning to attend to wear a face covering.

Nourish’s Autumn Fayre will be held at the charity’s base in Kirkcaldy at Nourish Support Centre, 1c Barclay Court, Mitchelson Industrial Estate – near Asda.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/nourish.support.

