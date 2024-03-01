Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes in the 1970s - great memories in this gallery of photos

They first appeared in the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Gazette newspapers, and will spark many memories of relatives, friends and former colleagues. If you have old photos from Fife you’d like to see in a future gallery, please email them, together with some details, to [email protected]
1. Fife in the 1970s
A 1978 inspection of the ranks of firefighters at the former Fife Fire Brigade HQ in Thornton. Photo: James Smith
2. Fife in the 1970s
Kirkcaldy & District Canine Club stages its annual dog show at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink in August 1973 Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Fife in the 1970s
A 1975 game of pool for these youngsters at Pitteuchar Youth Club in Glenrothes. Photo: John T Martin
4. Fife in the 1970s
Kirkcaldy Pageant 1973 - a group from Victoria Hospital join the parade. Photo: na