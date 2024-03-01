News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes in the 1970s - great memories in this gallery of photos

It’s hard to believe that five decades have come and gone since these photos were first taken.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:59 GMT

They first appeared in the Fife Free Press and Glenrothes Gazette newspapers, and will spark many memories of relatives, friends and former colleagues. If you have old photos from Fife you’d like to see in a future gallery, please email them, together with some details, to [email protected]

A 1978 inspection of the ranks of firefighters at the former Fife Fire Brigade HQ in Thornton.

1. Fife in the 1970s

A 1978 inspection of the ranks of firefighters at the former Fife Fire Brigade HQ in Thornton. Photo: James Smith

Kirkcaldy & District Canine Club stages its annual dog show at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink in August 1973

2. Fife in the 1970s

Kirkcaldy & District Canine Club stages its annual dog show at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink in August 1973 Photo: Fife Free Press

A 1975 game of pool for these youngsters at Pitteuchar Youth Club in Glenrothes.

3. Fife in the 1970s

A 1975 game of pool for these youngsters at Pitteuchar Youth Club in Glenrothes. Photo: John T Martin

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1973 - a group from Victoria Hospital join the parade.

4. Fife in the 1970s

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1973 - a group from Victoria Hospital join the parade. Photo: na

