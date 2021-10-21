Kirkcaldy Art Club to celebrate its 60th anniversary with new exhibition next month

Running from Saturday, November 20, until Sunday, January 23, the exhibition is one of several staged by the Club at Kirkcaldy Galleries over the years with the very first being back in 1964.

Martine Greig, club chairman, said: “It's a big year for Kirkcaldy Art Club! Coming back with classes after being closed for 18 months is a big celebration. Our 60th anniversary exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries is the icing on the cake.

A class taking in an art demonstration at Kirkcaldy Art Club.

"Many of our club members have been very creative in lockdown and are looking forward to sharing the results.”

The Club was set up in 1961 and describes itself as a place that is ‘run by the members, for the members’.

Based at Hot Pot Wynd, Dysart, the club runs regular painting, printing and pottery classes led by local artists as well as a craft group and kids class.

For more information, please visit: www.kirkcaldyartclub.co.uk.

