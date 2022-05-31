Jodie Hynd (27), beat nine other nominees to the top spot at the awards ceremony attended by the best in the beauty industry.

Top professionals gathered on Sunday, May 22, at Marriott Hotel Glasgow for a glamorous night, put on to acknowledge the best nails, brows and lashes specialists the country has to offer.

Jodie with her award for the best Russian Lashes.

The awards showcased those who promote excellence and set the trends in the best possible way.

Jodie said: “I’m a senior hairdresser and beautician, and have been doing lashes for about four years now.

"I never even realised that I was nominated for the award until I received an email about two weeks before the actual ceremony so I was little bit surprised that so many of my clients put my name forward.

"You always think that you wont have a chance against the beauticians from the big cities with a massive client base, and to even reach the finals is very overwhelming.

"It was announced that I’d won -= and to come first place out of all of the other nominees is such a great feeling.

"I’m still a bit shocked!

"My friend who was there with me was crying and my mum was absolutely delighted – it was really lovely.”

Jodie said that she almost exclusively does lashes at her lash bar, Luxury Lashes by JH, in the town’s Mitchelston Industrial Estate as she is known as the best in the biz.

"I don’t have much time to do any other treatments other than lashes,” she said. “People always ask how I have the patience to do them as with the Russian Lash technique you have to add an extension onto every single eyelash which can take up to two hours to complete.