Kirkcaldy care home worker retires after nearly two decades of service

Staff and residents have said a fond farewell to Kirkcaldy care home worker Sandra Jarvie who retired last week after 18 and a half years service.

Sandra, who was responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of Elizabeth House including all the bedrooms and communal areas, received gifts of flowers, a bottle of wine and a high tea and she was also treated to a lift home in a limousine.

Sandra Jarvie retired from Elizabeth House recently. Pic: George McLuskie.

You may also be interested in:

Bowing out after 21 years at Fife cafe

Man dies kite-surfing in Fife

Developer’s plan for 161 homes in Fife village sparks reaction

One of the residents said: “It was always nice to see Sandra in the morning and have a chat”.

During her employment Sandra received commendations from the local authority on the standard of her work and the levels that she set.

Staff thanked Sandra for all her hard work and wished her the very best for her retirement.