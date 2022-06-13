Around 200 members from Nourish attended the popular safari park last Friday as part of Dreamnight at the zoo 2022 for a special evening filled with animals and adventure.

Dreamnight was specially for terminally ill, disabled and disadvantaged children and their families, as well as those facing life-long conditions.

Mark Sneddon with his son Vincent.

Originating in the Netherlands at Rotterdam Zoo in 1996, it is an inclusive and educational cost-free evening for children with special health care needs.

Every year on the first Friday in June more than 100,000 participants and their families and friends celebrate Dreamnight on six continents and in 23 countries around the world.

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, said: “Through our charity partners we were very fortunate to take 200 people to Blair Drummond for Dreamnight 2022.

Wild animal, Amie Scott, in transit.

“This is a special event that zoos hold for children affected by disability and serious health conditions.

“The event is held in the evening when the park is closed to the public, and charities are allocated tickets. We were thrilled to receive tickets - to have the opportunity to take 200 people along was fantastic.

“Attending events is often a challenge for the families we support and the feedback from them about Dreamnight has been amazing. Children and young people and their families felt relaxed, welcomed and free to have fun without judgement.

“We heard back from young people and their families who have tic disorders, mobility challenges, and epilepsy, who all said the evening was inclusive and great fun.”