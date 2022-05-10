The previously empty unit, next to TK Maxx in the popular shopping destination, has been completely revamped and will serve as an information centre that will let locals and visitors to the town know all about the services that Nourish offers.

Open every day from 11:00am – 4:00pm, excluding Sundays and Mondays, the hub will also offer a signposting service to families who do not know where to turn for support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne and her team have been hard at work to revamp the new hub.

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, said: “Our team have been busy working hard getting the space ready, and it's looking fantastic, we're excited to be opening the doors and welcome the public in.

"We are excited to also announce that Harry, from Unheardof, is coming along to officially open the shop for us. Unheardof are a local up and coming boy band with Harry being involved with Nourish for several years, and the band has been extremely supportive of our work."

Lynne said that Nourish’s new community hub will provide a welcoming place for people in the area to visit whilst they are doing a spot of shopping.

The new hub in The Mercat Centre will enable Nourish to help many more families with additional needs.

“For people who enjoy arts and crafts, after giving a small donation, you can enjoy some of the craft activities we have available,” she said.

“Also, we know how challenging it can be taking children shopping, so we are including a kids craft area and quiet corner, where families can pop in for some activities.

“Fundraising is always a part of what we do, and we will be holding monthly raffles and a regular tombola to help us raise funds.

“Our information point is starting to fill up, and we're planning on continuously updating this to ensure that families with additional support needs have easy to find access to information about support services they could be benefiting from.”

Lynne added: “Everyone loves a charity shop , and even more so now with the cost of living increasing so much – affordable clothing, and household items can really make a difference.