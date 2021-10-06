The all female ensemble was created in 2014 has become hugely popular with women in Kirkcaldy who want to focus their singing on pop and rock music through the decades.

Originally starting out with only six members, the choir has grown rapidly and now boasts 34 people who perform catchy renditions of their favourite songs – from The Andrews Sisters’ Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, and Bill Withers’ Lean on Me.

It is run voluntarily by Lesley Winton with fees kept low to make it as accessible as possible to all women over the age of 18.

The Songburds together again after a long break due to the COVID pandemic.

Lesley said: “The Songburds began back in 2014 when a few of us, who had been part of another choir, decided to set up on our own.

"We wanted to focus on pop and rock music as at that time there weren’t any choirs in Kirkcaldy doing this – it was important for us that we created a fun choir open to all women from the age 18 and up without having to hold auditions.

"There are few members who also help me run things, especially Claire Swinton who I would be lost without, and our choir director Catherine Baker – her expertise and attitude with the choir is what makes it so enjoyable.”

The Songburds' choir organiser, Lesley Winton.

The group currently rehearses in Kirkcaldy Free Church on St Clair Street – and it much more than just a choir.

"The members are what makes The Songburds special – it has been great to see us grow over the years.

"Each time new members join they are made to feel extremely welcome and involved right from the start, with an age range of 20-70 plus, it’s lovely to sit and chat and hear all the different life experiences and get to know everyone on a personal level.

The Songburds' choir director, Catherine Baker.

"There is always someone to ‘lend an ear’ and support you if you are going through a difficult time, and I have always said and I am sure all the girls will agree that The Songburds are so much more than just a choir!”

Lesley said that The Songburds will tackle any tune from pop and rock to classics, giving each song their all.

"We have sung a lot of great songs over the years, but I would say without a doubt that Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy is one of our all time favourites along with Hero and Lean on Me.

“There are also songs that bring back some amazing memories and emotions like Carol Of The Bells in St Brycedale Kirk and A Thousand Years at an event for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (S.A.N.D.S.) which had us all in tears.

"We are looking forward to the years ahead performing together without the current Covid restrictions, learning new songs to add to our repertoire along with revisiting some of our favourites.

"We are also looking forward to accepting new members in February depending on what restrictions there are at that time."

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheSongburds/, and if you would like to join, please email: [email protected] to be updated when the group’s next intake will be.

