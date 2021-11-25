And it will be followed next month by a new festive market.

The activities begin on Saturday around the Mercat shopping Centre which traditionally organises Santa’s arrival in town.

It will have its own festive lights display, a 20ft Christmas tree, a Santa’s Grotto, and a lantern parade along the High Street to bring some festive spirit to the High Street.

The lantern parade will take place this Saturday afternoon. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

These activities get underway this weekend when the lantern parade makes its way to The Mercat where its festive lights will be switched on at 4:00pm by the cast of this year’s panto ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ which opens next week at the Kings Live Lounge.

The parade will also start at the Esplanade theatre at 3.00pm, and make its way to the Mercat.

Alasdair Irving, centre manager, said: “We also have the arrival of Santa, and the opening of his grotto on that day too.

"We are delighted to be able to operate a Santa’s Grotto again, as Covid stopped it last year.

"We have a superb new Santa - Liam Black - who also runs the Edinburgh Zoo Grotto and has previously worked with Disney productions.”

He continued: “We now have a new 20ft tree and lights installed to make the centre even more festive than previous years.

"We no longer run a reindeer parade, as the animals were getting increasingly stressed, and we decided to stop running this for this reason.

"The reindeer parade was getting tired too, so a more sustained Christmas programme was elected instead.”

Artisan Fridays and Love Oor Lang Toun are also working together to launch Kirkcaldy’s very own Christmas Artisan Market.

The space between Tolbooth Street and Kirk Wynd will be transformed into a Christmas Market with a range of products from businesses and makers.

It will take place on the High Street on December 3, 10, 11, 17,18 and 24.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a range of festive treats with mulled wine and other alcoholic beverages from Cupcake Coffee Box to bratwurst sausages from Jakes Street Food to an oyster bar and homemade cullen skink from Callum C Sinclair Fishmonger.

Louise Canny from Artisan Fridays, said: “With festoon lights, giant nutcracker soldiers and more, Kirkcaldy Christmas Market will be a magical place to have a day out with friends and family.”

Katie Carruthers, Love Oor Lang Toun communications and engagement officer, added: “Last year due to Covid restrictions we really missed out on festive activities, so this year it is time to make up for it.”

