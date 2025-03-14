Kirkcaldy club takes Angela Rippon’s ‘Let’s Dance’ call to care home

Youngsters from a dance school in Kirkcaldy have taken part in a national initiative led by Anegla Rippon to get the nation dancing.

Dancers from Alba School of Dance gave a performance of ballet and jazz dances for the residents at Methven House care home on Bennochy Road.

A group of senior girls from the club went along, and their visit included an interactive chair dance class as well as a mix of classical ballet hits from 'The Nutcracker' and 'Swan Lake' to musicals such as Mamma Mia and 'Grease Lightning'.

They finished with some well known Scottish songs and of course as 'Lang Tooners' all know, our very own 'Geordie Munro'.

Alba dancers perform at the care home (Pic: Submitted)

They enjoyed a fantastic response from the care staff and residents who all joined in, clapping and singing along.

Lorraine Tate, the care home’s activities co-ordinator, said: “Our residents haven't stopped talking about the dancing. I have had amazing feedback from the relatives. The dancers totally made their day.”