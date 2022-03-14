Kirkcaldy community bike shop launches Spring sale to get people cycling
Kirkcaldy’s own community bike shop Lang Toun Cycles is helping locals to Spring into the saddle with a sale on accessories across the shop and a special offer on a Silver Service.
The bike shop, on Kirkcaldy High Street, wants to encourage people to get on a bike and around town as the weather gets warmer. To help you do this they are offering 15 per cent off accessories.
For those just bringing the bike out of the shed for the first time since winter, they can get your bike into shape for less, with £10 off a Silver Service (usually £50) and a free Lang Toun Cycles water bottle while stocks last.
The offers run from March 17 to April 16.
David Glover, cycle workshop and retail co-ordinator at Lang Toun Cycles, said: "Now is the perfect time to get your cycle tuned up and running well as we head into Spring. We have a great offer of £10 off a Silver service.
“You can get yourself kitted out as well with 15 per cent off all accessories in stock; including tools, helmets, jackets, locks, bags and more."
Lang Toun Cycles makes cycling more affordable through selling refurbished bikes that are brought up to scratch by expert mechanics.
One customer, who recently purchased a bike at the shop, said: “Lang Toun cycles were really helpful and worked with me to find the bike best suited to me.”
To shop is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10.00am – 5.00pm every week.