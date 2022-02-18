The company, which was founded by George Zielinski, usually run programmes predominantly for the corporate world with clients including Coca-Cola, Ministry of Defence, and HSBC.

However, as the country recovers from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Grow Myself has committed to host the free sessions in local communities where people feel that they have less life opportunities than in other areas.

George wants to help people realise their potential with his free wellbeing classes.

George, a learning development and human resources expert, said: “As we come out of several lockdowns and reel from coronavirus pandemic uncertainty, people in local communities can sometimes feel stuck and motionless in their lives.

"I’m bringing my class to these communities to help provide people with skills that help to better themselves, showing that circumstances aren’t fixed, and to give people control of their lives helping them to achieve the goals that they strive for.

"The sessions provide a proactive and preventative approach to mental health by focusing on participants skills, attributes, and qualities, helping them to be their best."

George said he chose Linton Lane Centre to host his classes as he grew up in Templehall and wanted to give something back to the tight-knit community where he spent his childhood

“Linton Lane Centre was the obvious choice as I’m a Templehall boy,” he said. “My priority is to target areas where people feel that they have less opportunities than others.

"With the right support and tools I can help people develop the skills to enable them to follow their hopes and dreams.

"A lot of people don’t feel it is possible to succeed in life and you can hear it in the language that they use, ‘I can’t do this, or what’s the point’, I’m on a mission to normalise coaching in our communities as a means of preserving our wellbeing and achieving positive life outcomes.”

Classes will be held at Linton Lane Centre from 6:30-8pm, February 18 and 25, for more information, please visit: https://www.growmyself.co.uk/, or https://www.lintonlanecentre.com/.

