Care and Share Companionship was launched in 2019 to tackle the issue of loneliness among older people in the area.

The charity provides one-to-one support to people over 60.

Lockdown meant that many older people shielded from the outside world, and isolation and loneliness increased rapidly.

Teresa Naylor, service manager at Care and Share Companionship.

Teresa Naylor, Care and Share service manager, said: “We are now able to expand our team based at Bennochy Church in Kirkcaldy to help support our volunteering operations in the Kirkcaldy area.

“We are looking to recruit a volunteer coordinator to assist us in engaging with, and successfully recruiting, volunteers to support more people in the area.

“The right candidate will be a motivated individual, who is passionate about helping others and making a difference to people who are isolated and on their own.”