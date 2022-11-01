Alexander and Catherine Orr met in 1958, aged 17 and 15 respectively, at Sauchenbush Dance Hall.

After four years together, they married on 20 October 1962 at St. Marie's Church on Victoria Road.

Alexander was born in Kirkcaldy in 1941, and worked as a foreman and plasterer for various companies after completing a five-year apprenticeship.

Cathy and Alexander Orr have celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Catherine was born in Uddingston in 1943 and worked in the accounts department at Bosch Rexroth for 30 years.

After living in London for five years, the couple moved to Canada in 1970, where their son Stephen was born.

Alexander and Catherine enjoy a variety of hobbies and interests, including curling, hockey, golf, and bridge. The couple have both been champion lawn bowling players, with Catherine winning the ladies championship five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad