Kirkcaldy crime author supports Kingdom-wide art survey in bid to reach more creative Fifers

For more than 35 years, the Fife Art competition, sponsored by Shell UK, has been celebrating amateur artists across the region.

Now, to take the event to the next level and encourage wider participation, OnFife is engaging with local communities to spread the word that ‘art’ is for everyone to enjoy, from selfies snapped on a phone to crafts helping with well-being.

People of all ages and from all walks of life are being asked to take part in a survey as the first step to spreading the word further about Fife Art.

Crime author Val McDermid. Pic: Lisa Ferguson.

And best-selling Fife author Val McDermid is lending the survey her support. She's recorded a special message urging Fifers to say how they want to tell their own stories through art, whether that's through painting or words. You can see Val’s video here.

Janet Smyth, who is leading the community consultation for ONFife, said: “Art means different things to different people and that’s what we want to explore.

“It’s not just about painting and it’s not about being competitive, it’s about expressing your creativity, whatever that might be.”

As well as wanting as many people as possible to take part in the short survey, OnFife is inviting groups and organisations, from parent and toddler groups to Men’s Sheds, to take part in focus group-style conversations to find new ways to engage with people.

Share your views on what art means to you by taking part in the survey at https://www.onfife.com/fife-art-2022/

