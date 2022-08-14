Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival: Annual event reveals programme of events for next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event organised by Greener Kirkcaldy features a packed programme of events from September 3-11.

The programme includes gentle social bike rides, a family fun day and a screening of The Flying Scotsman, a film which tells the incredible story of Graeme Obree’s attempt to set a world record on a homemade bike.

Craig Leitch, senior development Worker at Greener Kirkcaldy is coordinating the varied week-long programme.

He said: “This year’s festival has something for everyone, with events aimed at a wide range of ages and abilities.

“Children can enjoy our family fun day and fun for kids events.

“We're also hosting a range of social bike rides aimed at helping people discover new routes around the town and workshops where people can learn about basic maintenance.

“Coming along to one of our free events is a great way to find out more about the many benefits of cycling.

“Using pedal power helps you stay fit and healthy, and it’s a very environmentally friendly way to get around.”

Organising the festival is one way in which Greener Kirkcaldy aims to encourage people to drive less and cycle more by demonstrating local cycle routes, helping them meet other cyclists, and giving them the skills and confidence to get out on their bikes and explore.

Festival events are free to attend thanks to funding from Paths For All’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme. Online booking is required for most events.