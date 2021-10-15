Alan Cameron, who owns mobile disco company Discos a Go Go, streamed live shows throughout multiple lockdowns to a worldwide audience, with people tuning in from as far afield as Miami.

Accompanied by his cat Tom, who has sadly passed away, Alan would stream live shows on Facebook for three hours every Friday and Saturday night to help people remain positive during lockdown.

Alan is hailed as a hero by thousands of people who he helped during lockdown.

Now, as things return to normal, the lockdown hero is set to raise cash for CLIC Sargent with his sell out 80s gig next weekend.

Alan said: “I wanted to raise money for CLIC Sargent as they helped my nephew when he was diagnosed with leukemia, so I thought what better way to do it than with an 80s night.

"I had put the tickets up for sale at 10:00pm the other week then went to bed. By the time I had got up all 110 tickets were sold out!

"It’s going to be a great night, and one that anyone who used to go to Bentleys and Jackie O in the 80s will definitely enjoy.

"There will be a big sound system, lasers, scanners, LED lighting effects, smoke, and not forgetting the music of the day from bands such as Shalamar, Hazel Dean, and Simple Minds.

"There will also be a raffle with some great prizes and stovies at 9.00pm for everyone.”

When the first lockdown hit it left Alan out of work and as a way to fill his time he started doing live DJ sets on Facebook without realising that he would bring joy to thousands across the globe suffering from social-isolation.

"I didn’t think that my live streams would reach as many people,” he said.

"I’ve had so many people get in touch with me telling me how much I’ve helped them – I’ve even been sent gifts and cash from grateful fans.

"It was so much fun, and I really couldn’t have done it without my good lady Linda Scott who was on the show in the background helping me along the way.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.discosagogo.com/

