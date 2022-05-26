More families than ever in Kirkcaldy are going hungry and living in poverty due to the rise in the cost of living.

And this is only going to get worse as energy and food prices continue to rise.

Recent statistics compiled for the independent foodbank’s AGM last month revealed that last year it had an average of 1151 visits every month, with more than 2000 individuals having to use its services during the year.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank volunteers, Liz Gavin and Grace Kinsella.

Since April 2021 more than a third – 36 per cent – of those receiving food from the Foodbank were children.

And Kirkcaldy Foodbank spent an average of £15,500 every month on food – an increase of almost 50 per cent on the previous year, amounting to 94 per cent of its total expenditure.

Ian Campbell, the newly installed chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said the current level of expenditure was “unsustainable.”

And he has called on the people of the Lang Toun to lobby their local politicians to call for change so that residents in the town can have “dignity and a basic income.”

He is also appealing for local businesses to get behind the foodbank and lend their support.

“We are extremely proud of our dedicated volunteers who continued to ensure that the most vulnerable in our town and surrounding areas continued to be able to eat throughout what have undoubtedly been a terrible few years.

“Likewise our wonderful supporters gave a tremendous £141,000 in donations, again in very difficult times. But what we cannot escape is the fact that our income fell by approximately half, while our expenditure rose from £142,500 to £198,500.

“In anyone’s books this is unsustainable, so we need to continue to look at ways to make our Foodbank work while facing the pressure of rising numbers of people finding themselves in crisis.

“If there are any anchor institutions or businesses in the local area which could make a direct contribution to help alleviate this poverty, then Kirkcaldy Foodbank would very much like to hear from them.”