Kirkcaldy funding: 700 views in MP’s survey as priorities for Lang Toun are revealed

Over 700 people across Kirkcaldy have had their say on the future of the town in a new survey ahead of multi-million £ funding which holds the key to transformational change in the Lang Toun.

They took part in Melanie Ward MP’s survey which was conducted online and face to face at meetings in supermarkets and on the High Street.

The Labour MP has been at the forefront of securing the Growth Mission Fund backing, with Kirkcaldy confirmed as one of the towns in the UK to get priority access to the £240m pot. The actual sum has yet to be announced, along with the criteria for how it can be spent, but work is well underway on a masterplan which will sit at the heart of the town’s business case - and that has to get Government approval before the cash is signed off.

Ms Ward’s survey aimed to capture what locals thought about the town, what they are proud of, and their priorities for its future.

The survey findings were revealed at a meting this week (Pics: Fife Free Press)

She is pushing for an eight-figure sum for Kirkcaldy to deliver the huge changes necessary across the town centre. It is widely regarded as a game-changing moment for the town.

She also believes a town centre board or steering committee to ensuring local voices remain to the fore is a key next step. It would be aimed at business and community organisations to ensure the widest possible representation, on the basis “the town centre belongs to everyone.”.

Ms Ward said: “This injection of funding has helped to generate a plan which we need, and putting it together will be exciting.

“Part of my job is to try to bang the drum, and bring in investment, so having a plan makes it easier to say ‘here’s what we are going to do with it’ - I am really glad we have got to this place in the last year. There is lots of work still to do and there is a huge team involved . We are at the start of an exciting journey for the town.”

Kirkcaldy is set for multi-million £ UK Government funding (Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Her survey had a number of key findings which were revealed to an audience of people who had all taken part in it. They were joined in the atrium at Fife College’s St Brycedale campus on Monday evening by councillors, officers and a number of groups at the heart of the town.

Asked to outline their priorities, 65% of respondents said they wanted a more attractive waterfront, with 53% wanting to see an improvement in local tourism facilities.

Some 53% want to see derelict buildings demolished, 43% called for more leisure and hospitality for the town centre, and 27% want better facilities for young people.

Kirkcaldy’s lack of hotel rooms is a major barrier to it hosting major conferences or events which bring people - and investment - into the town centre, and why Fife Council is demolishing the multi-storey carparks to try to create a development site that was impeded by their presence.

When it came to the town centre, 78% said it was “significantly worse” than it used to be, with just 12% visiting daily, 36% weekly, and 14% fortnightly.

One comment summed it up: “The High Street of yesterday is redundant - we should transform unused buildings and take lessons from areas which have faced similar issues and turned it around.”

Others highlighted the town centre’s lack of businesses normally found at waterfront and beach locations - everything from fish restaurants to ice cream parlours and street food hubs.

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, said the town under-served both locals and visitors.

He said: “People come to the town centre for reasons other than retail. They come for heritage, health and leisure as well as events. If I look out our window at the foundation’s office, I see big numbers walking, running and cycling along the Esplanade. It is very busy - but there are limited activities and no place to stay, and the town centre does look unattractive. It looks uncared for and that results in a lack of civic pride.”

The survey also revealed the top three reasons people are proud of the Lang Toun - its community spirit, its history and heritage, and its seafront, parks and natural beauty.

The waterfront, which has undergone major changes in recent years - not all of them hugely popular with locals - is one of the key drivers moving forward.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “We have a vision and excellent community buy in - this is an exciting time. Not everyone will be happy with the masterplan, but it is essential we get on the same page and tell investors Kirkcaldy is moving forward.”

The views raised in the survey will now be fed into the public consultation which is underway. Fife Council is planning further engagement sessions, including forums and focus groups, with the consultants appointed to create the blueprint already in town to meet key people and hear their voices.