Kirkcaldy town centre: game-changing millions of £s needs a bold, ambitious plan

Kirkcaldy’s attempts to create a town centre fit for purpose for 2025 and beyond has never lacked desire or determination, but it has been a story of small steps rather than implementing big thinking, all hampered by a lack of funding on the scale needed to really make an impact.

That all changed last week when the Chancellor rose in the House of Commons and handed the Lang Toun a pot of money that will be a game-changer. The future begins here.

Rachel Reeves announcement that Kirkcaldy was to be one just three towns in the UK to get priority access to the UK Government’s new £240m Growth Mission Fund opened the door to so many new possibilities, and on a scale we simply haven’t had before.

We are talking millions of pounds. The exact sum has yet to finalised - and there is much work to be done before then - but Melanie Ward MP is clear: “I am pushing for eight figures rather than seven.”

The Labour politician has been at the forefront of the bid to secure a huge share of the fund since being elected. She has lobbied senior Government figures to the extent that Alex Norris MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Growth, told the Commons: “I don’t think a week’s gone by without her pushing me on Kirkcaldy town centre. She also knows I can’t run ahead of any multi-year spending review, but the point she makes - and always makes - to me is a good one.”

But even Ms Ward didn’t know if that work would pay off.

“I put a formal case for investment in our town centre to Ian Murray,Secretary Of Sate for Scotland, highlighting the opportunity to bring jobs and growth and realise the potential of our waterfront,” she said. “I lobbied the Deputy Prime Minister, Chancellor, Business Minister, Local Growth Minister, and spoke to the Chancellor the week before her announcement to make a final bid for Kirkcaldy.

“I saw her again on Monday, just two days before her announcement, but I didn’t know if Kirkcaldy had secured funding until she stood up in the Commons.”

The reaction has been hugely positive as minds start turning to how big the ‘big picture’ could be for Kirkcaldy. This isn’t about filling potholes, tarting up empty buildings and squabbling over parking charges - it is a whole new level of transformative change, from the waterfront up through the town centre.

Ryan Strachan, development manager with Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) sees parallels with the transformation on Dundee’s waterfront - a 20-year project that has re-shaped the city - and believes Kirkcaldy can reap similar benefits.

“This is an amazing opportunity - and we need to grab it with both hands,” he said. “This money is happening, and it is a chance to put the town centre on the map. We should shout about that. We need to put in the most ambitious proposals possible - be bold! We can create a USP for Kirkcaldy.”

For Dr Gordon Povey, general manager of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the funding should be a “catalyst for growth” - and the action plan needs to resonate with the voices and input of all sectors within the town.

He said: “We have seen previous plans and aspirations for Kirkcaldy town centre fade, but this is different. What we had previously was a wish list of what people want, with no thoughts on how it is to be delivered or its economic viability. This time funding is available, but to be secured we need to make a strong case that demonstrates how it will regenerate the town centre, create jobs and support local economic growth.

“In my view a viable regeneration plan is unlikely to come from within the council chambers, it needs to be a partnership of public sector, local third sector organisations and visionaries, and of course the private sector. The funding should be seen as a catalyst for growth and must attract significant private investment otherwise the funds will not go far, and the impact will not achieve the town’s ambitions.”

A survey on Ms Ward’s website will be one way of capturing the hopes and aspirations of local people and groups, and she is keen to keep the momentum going.

“There is a sense of excitement about this,” she said. “People are glad their voices have been heard on what has been a big issue for so many years.

“There is so much potential within our town centre, and we have an incredible natural asset in our waterfront. I see this as step one of the revival of our town centre. We might not get everything we want, but it will opens so many doors,.

“We have needed a long term plan for our town centre, and this is where it starts. The ugly sister car parks on the Esplanade are coming down, plans are in hand for The Postings gap site - people will feel like there is change happening, but I want to see cranes in the sky above the town centre.

“The funding is available until 2029-30 but I am very clear - I want the ideas nailed down as soon as possible. I want to see progress in the next few months because I know how badly people want to see change and we want shovels in the ground.”

Fife Council will have a lead role to play. The plan it produces will be the blueprint on where the money goes, and the desire to make it as bold as possible is strong. That could be tearing down outdated buildings and building others that are fit for purpose, not just for retail, but education, sport and leisure, and residential. It could be business hubs on the waterfront, along with cafes and green spaces. The funding makes the potential possible and - if we get it right - the town centre we need for the next generation will be built on strong foundations.

Added Ms Ward: “We have a strong sense of our past and are really proud of it, but we are maybe less sure about what the story is about our future. This funding can change that. A whole raft of town centres have transformed themselves. We need that big, overarching long term plan.

“There is a lot of talk about a cinema. We cannot use Government money to build one, but we can create the conditions that make the town centre more attractive to operators. We have no shortage of space - we want to encourage more businesses to commit investment in our town centre. People have a lot to look forward to and be proud of.”