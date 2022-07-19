Kirkcaldy gets set to impress Beautiful Scotland judges

And they hope their year-round efforts will pay off when the results are announced.

The Lang Toun has earned recognition in previous annual competitions, and fingers are crossed for more when the judges make their visit early in August.

They will get a presentation and a tour of the town centre to show the work that has gone into adding floral colour at many points.

The Growing Kirkcaldy team

Growing Kirkcaldy’s volunteers were out on Monday - the hottest day of the year - sprucing up more of their patch ahead of the inspection.

The group’s aim is to create a green corridor which runs from Kirkcaldy train station down to the waterfront - one of the main routes for visitors arriving in town.

It has previously submitted a town-wide entry, but, this year, it has focussed on the heart of the Lang Toun.

Kirkcaldy War Memorial Gardens

Judith Kerr, secretary, said: “We have focussed on the category for BIDs and the town centre.”

But that is still a wide remit.

She explained: “The half mile radius takes in a huge area from the harbour and the High Street to the war memorial gardens and Beveridge Park.

“We’re trying to create a green corridor from the train station down to the waterfront.”

There is nothing the group can do to tackle the buildings which have been left empty by businesses which have quit the town, but it has made its mark with a host of planters and flower baskets across the landscape.

Its work has taken in Hill Street, Charlotte Street, the harbour, and Port Brae.

This week, it spruced up around the area around Kirkcaldy Galleries - one of the first buildings the judges will see on arrival.

Added Judith: “The competition judges what you have done over 12 months - and we have been working all year.”Greener Kirkcaldy has ben working with Love Oor Lang Toun, Kirkcaldy West Community Council and Fife Council.