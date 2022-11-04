Blair Allan is preparing to submit a call to Kirkcaldy Area Committee to try to get action.

The SNP member for Kirkcaldy Central said he hoped it would get cross-party support as he looked to put some pride back into the heart of the High Street.

On a tour of the High Street and surrounding streets with the Press, he highlighted a number of issues which he said were all detracting from the landscape - and all of them, he said, could be tackled with a redeployment of resources.

Smashed signage and battered bollards in the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre

We started in Charlotte Street when the information sign promoting Kirkcaldy sits behind a panel of smashed glass - and has done for some time. At the nearby car parks, stones on the wall have been knocked out of position.

In the High Street, bins are looking tatty with many being covered in stickers and scrawled graffiti.

Bollards put up as part of the public realm works have been hit by cars and left buckled, while one of the signs at the entrance to the pedestrianised zone is now mins information on access times, speed limits and parking information. Benches are also looking tired and worn.

Cllr Allan believes the issues detract from the work being done to create a brighter future for the High Street with more emphasis on residential and recreation as retail sees big chains move out of town and online.

His comments came after the Press revealed plans for the Postings to be flattened and turned into a development site for up to 300 flats.

He said: “I’ve been concerned about the state of our infrastructure in the town centre for some time, as have many of the people I've spoken to in recent months.

“Last week, Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of the area committee, said the the aim is to improve the town centre so that it can be a more attractive place to visit, work and live. I couldn't agree more - but we have already spent huge sums of money in recent years to do exactly that and we're failing miserably to maintain the infrastructure and street furnishings.

“That makes the town centre, which is already suffering from the decline in retail activity, appear unattractive and run down.”

He added; “There is no working planned estate management, cleaning or repair programme resulting in filthy bins, damaged, broken and dirty street signage as well as seating that needs refurbished and protected.”He will put a motion before then next committee meeting on November 22, adding: “I'm certain my fellow councillors will be able to get behind so that the people of Kirkcaldy can enjoy the well-maintained town centre that they deserve."

Martin Kingham, Fife Council's service manager, roads network management, said: “We take pride in our town centres and carry out routine monthly inspections.

“Road defects are assessed for risk to the public and are repaired or made safe within appropriate timescales.

“Non-emergency defects are picked up through our annual refurbishment programmes when we can fund them, which is why they often remain there for longer periods."