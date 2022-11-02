Kirkcaldy shopping centre names day Santa arrives for Christmas
The countdown to Christmas in Kirkcaldy is about to begin with the date for Santa’s arrival announced.
He returns to The Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 26 where his grotto will open in the run up to Christmas Day.
The mall’s traditional festive celebrations will see Santa’s arrival on his sleigh at around 2:00pm, the Christmas tree lit up and live entertainment to add to the spectacle.
And the team behind the Mercat’s Christmas event is promising to be the biggest and best grotto ever!
It is being organised by Liam A. Black with the centre.
Liam said: “We’re going to great lengths to create something really special.
“We want to bring people into the town centre and support the retailers here. Santa and the grotto can do that.”Liam said the grotto would also be the most affordable of any in Fife. offering unlimited photographs, a gift and a meet and greet with Santa for only £10.