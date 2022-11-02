He returns to The Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 26 where his grotto will open in the run up to Christmas Day.

The mall’s traditional festive celebrations will see Santa’s arrival on his sleigh at around 2:00pm, the Christmas tree lit up and live entertainment to add to the spectacle.

And the team behind the Mercat’s Christmas event is promising to be the biggest and best grotto ever!

Santa is coming to Kirkcaldy

It is being organised by Liam A. Black with the centre.

Liam said: “We’re going to great lengths to create something really special.