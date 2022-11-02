News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kirkcaldy shopping centre names day Santa arrives for Christmas

The countdown to Christmas in Kirkcaldy is about to begin with the date for Santa’s arrival announced.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

He returns to The Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 26 where his grotto will open in the run up to Christmas Day.

The mall’s traditional festive celebrations will see Santa’s arrival on his sleigh at around 2:00pm, the Christmas tree lit up and live entertainment to add to the spectacle.

And the team behind the Mercat’s Christmas event is promising to be the biggest and best grotto ever!

Santa is coming to Kirkcaldy

Most Popular

It is being organised by Liam A. Black with the centre.

Read More
Kirkcaldy panto invites fans to choose Dame’s opening song

Liam said: “We’re going to great lengths to create something really special.

“We want to bring people into the town centre and support the retailers here. Santa and the grotto can do that.”Liam said the grotto would also be the most affordable of any in Fife. offering unlimited photographs, a gift and a meet and greet with Santa for only £10.

KirkcaldyFife