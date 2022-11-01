Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty 2 runs at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre from December 10 to January 8 with a packed schedule of performances as well as matinees and some adults only evenings.

The cast of five features the Kingdom’s legendary panto dame, Billy Mack, and it is his opening number which is now being put up to the public vote.

He plays Dame Bev Park - one of the show’s many nods to Kirkcaldy - and he will hit the stage to either Shania Twain's ‘Man, I feel Like a Woman’ or Girl's Aloud's hit single, ‘Love Machine.’

Billy Mack as Dame Bev Park in Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty 2 at Kirkcaldy's Kings Theatre

Panto writer and director, Jonathon Stone, will go with whichever song tops the votes cast via the Fife Free Press’ Facebook page as he finishes updating the show with new sketches, songs and jokes.

Billy said: “I can’t wait to be back in the Lang Toun. I need a new song to sing to open the show this year and just can’t decide which one it should be be!”

Both songs are real crowd pleasers and will get the show off to a perfect start each night.

“Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty 2” is billed as “Scotland’s biggest smallest panto” and was a huge hit with audiences last Christmas before illness and a tightening of restrictions on crowds saw the curtain come down after just 12 of its planned 40-plus performances. It has been billed as “a love letter to Kirkcaldy” and hopes to pack out the 1200-seat venue on the Esplanade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The month-long run includes shows aimed at adults, a relaxed performance, and matinees for schools.

And with a cost of living crisis hitting many families, it has also decided to reduce ticket prices for its festive shows.

Joining Billy in the cast are Kirsty Strachan, Mark McDonell, Sarah Brown Cooper and Robin Mackenzie who all have strong links to the Lang Toun.

Advertisement Hide Ad