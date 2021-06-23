Kirkcaldy Library’s two-hour slots in studies room for people to 'linger longer'

Kirkcaldy Library is urging visitors to its Local Studies Room to linger for longer with the introduction of two-hour booking slots.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:30 pm

The room at the library now has longer appointments available again to those researching their family tree, finding out about their house history or simply wanting to study in a quiet space.

Visitors can now book their one or two-hour appointments on any day except Monday and Saturday up to two weeks in advance through www.onfife.com/libraries-archives/local-and-family-history/ or by calling (01592) 5832016 and asking for a Local Studies Room booking.

Local Studies officer Susan Birne at Kirkcaldy Library.

If you aren’t ready to come through the door yet due to social-distancing or shielding, but if you think Kirkcaldy Library could help with your research, please get in touch with the library by email at: [email protected] with your enquiry.

