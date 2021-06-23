Kirkcaldy Library’s two-hour slots in studies room for people to 'linger longer'
Kirkcaldy Library is urging visitors to its Local Studies Room to linger for longer with the introduction of two-hour booking slots.
The room at the library now has longer appointments available again to those researching their family tree, finding out about their house history or simply wanting to study in a quiet space.
Visitors can now book their one or two-hour appointments on any day except Monday and Saturday up to two weeks in advance through www.onfife.com/libraries-archives/local-and-family-history/ or by calling (01592) 5832016 and asking for a Local Studies Room booking.
If you aren’t ready to come through the door yet due to social-distancing or shielding, but if you think Kirkcaldy Library could help with your research, please get in touch with the library by email at: [email protected] with your enquiry.