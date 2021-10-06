Lizzy Halstead, from Linktown Tenants and Residents Association, and Mandy Henderson, from Linton Lane Centre were honoured at the event attended by the Queen last Saturday.

Every MSP was asked to nominate one of their constituents who have made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of others during the pandemic.

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy nominating Lizzy, and Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife nominating Mandy.

Lizzy Halstead meeting Her Majesty the Queen.

Lizzy has worked alongside other volunteers in Linktown to ensure that the most vulnerable people and families were looked after and taken care of throughout the pandemic with hot meals and mental support.

She said: “It was an amazing day and very humbling – I was even practicing my curtsy in front of the mirror before I went!

"I was in the line of people that The Queen met, and she asked me what I had been doing through lockdown before saying to me that “you’ve all done a wonderful wonderful job”.

Mandy Henderson with MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Claire Baker last Saturday at the Scottish Parliament.

"I feel so honoured to have met her. With my hand on my heart want to thank David Torrance for nominating me - I also want to thank my husband Shane and my son Wee Shane. I couldn’t have done it without them and the other volunteers.”

Mandy Henderson has been at the helm of Linton Lane for 25 years, and ensured that vulnerable older people as well as individuals and families were not forgotten during lockdown by keeping the centre open amidst several funding crises to make sure that the foodbank continued to operate.

She said: “Being nominated is such a huge honour for myself and the centre, and I can’t thank Claire Baker enough for putting me forward.

Lizzy and Shane Halstead at Holyrood last Saturday.

"I got to speak with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and she was very nice.

"She asked me what we had done and achieved throughout the pandemic as well as my views on community spirit in Kirkcaldy.

"I want to thank all of the staff and volunteers at the centre as without them none of this would be possible.”

