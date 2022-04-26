Sean Brown, who owns Sean Brown Plumbing and Heating in the town, took on the Beyond the Ultimate Highland Ultra Marathon last week in an epic effort to help those less fortunate than himself.

The Highland Ultra takes place in the Knoydart Peninsula in Scotland’s rugged West Highlands and is only reachable by sea or on foot via a challenging hike over the ‘rough bounds’ – a notorious strip of mountainous terrain that Sean will have to conquer during the race.

Sean Brown from Kirkcaldy came in a respectable 13th out of 75.

He said: “I did better than expected as I was totally under prepared for the marathon.

"On the first day I messed up on my nutrition and never had enough water or salts and after about 25 miles in I bonked (endurance term for hitting the wall), I was listening to Africa by Toto and just burst into tears – your mind can go to some strange places when you push yourself so hard.

Sean faced a gruelling race of over 125km split over three days.

"On the second day I was feeling pretty good and made some good time making sure I had my nutrition sorted out.”

Sean said that although the race was the hardest he had ever done, he persevered and continued on even after his toenail fell off.

"On the final day I had to stop running to tape up my big toe after the nail had come off, he said.” “My feet were soaking the whole time as you have to wade through bogs and rivers.

“I’m really pleased to finish were I did and there were a lot of people who were blown away with how well I done in my first ultra."

He added: “I’m continuing my fundraising efforts and will be taking part in the Edinburgh Marathon at the end of the month so I’m urging people to donate to any of my two fundraisers.”