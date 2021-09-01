Initially members thought that they had raised £25,000. But, as further pledges and donations poured in, the total raised now stands at nearly twice the original amount.

Over 80 people took part in the walkathon, with 20 making it all the way over the finish line in the capital.

Setting off at 9:00am, the group walked along Fife Coastal Path, stopping for refreshments in Inverkeithing before continuing across the Forth to the finish line at Annandale Mosque in Edinburgh at 10:00pm.

Kirkcaldy Central Mosque Walkathon participants at the finish line in Edinburgh.

All of the funds raised will go towards completing the building of the new mosque in the town’s Hendry Road.

It was due to be finished in late 2019 or early 2020, but due to setbacks , which include the pandemic and other issues such as a collapsed wall causing flooding in the basement – that date has been pushed back.

Maz Salim, a trustee on the mosque’s board, said: "The walk was very challenging as the terrain along the path can be quite difficult.

"We lost a few people along the way due to injuries and other issues, but everyone who took part did so well and we’re very proud of them for the outstanding effort they all showed.”

Maz said he was overjoyed with the significant amount raised.

"We want to thank everyone who took part, as well as our sponsors who were all very generous,” he said

"Months of planning, hard work, and dedication means that we are another step closer to finishing the new mosque – it has been very emotional for us.”

