Kirkcaldy MSP urges local families to apply for Scottish Child Payment

David Torrance said 26,815 families in Fife have benefited from the introduction of the Scottish Child Payment, with £1,344,700 paid out to families in the area.

The most recent Scottish Government figures demonstrate how many families in Fife have benefited from the support since its introduction in February to June 30, 2021.

So far, across Scotland 108,000 children have benefited from the payment which provides eligible families with £10-a-week.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance

The MSP said it has been great to see how the support has been helping families not just locally but across the country.

He said: “The Scottish Child Payment has been described by charities as game-changing and we are seeing that difference across Scotland and it is fantastic to see it make such a difference to the lives of families in Kirkcaldy, and the surrounding areas, too.”He added: “Not only is it giving low-income families extra support, but coupled with other payments such as the Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods, eligible families could receive up to £5,200 extra by the time their child turns six.

“I would urge any families who have not yet applied to do so.”Mr Torrance continued: “In Scotland, we are building a social security system built on fairness, dignity and respect.

"Contrast that with the system at Westminster where the Tories are planning on cutting Universal Credit at a time when vulnerable families need it most.”

