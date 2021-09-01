The popular family-friendly event, organised by Kinghorn in Bloom, took place from Saturday, August 21 to Sunday, August 29 and once again attracted locals and visitors alike.

Those walking the trail around the village were encouraged to cast their vote and help decide the 2021 winners in three categories – family/child, adult and business/club.

There were over 20 scarecrows around the village, and organisers praised the feedback from people who took part in the trail.

The winners of the business/club category on this year's Scarecrow Trail in Kinghorn are Jim and Sheila.

The winner of the adult category was The Gruffalo, the top scarecrow in the family category was Super Myrio and the most popular scarecrow in the business/club category was Jim and Sheila.

Yvonne Georgeson, secretary of Kinghorn in Bloom, thanked all the residents who took part in this year’s trail. She said: “Thank you to all of those Kinghorn residents, who in their inimitable fashion made this year's Kinghorn in Bloom Scarecrow trail and competition a great success.

"There were over 20 scarecrows around Kinghorn and there was a great response from members of the public buying the trail map for a fun day out finding and voting for their favourites. It must have been very difficult in choosing their favourites as the standard of scarecrows this year was as high as ever.

"However, the following won their respective categories - Adult category - The Gruffalo; Family category - Super Myrio; and Business/Group category - Jim and Sheila. Well done to everyone who took part.”

