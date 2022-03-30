Kirkcaldy neighbourhood centre appealing for Management Committee members to join its ranks

The Chapel Neighbourhood Centre, on Chapel Road, is also searching for new user groups to hold sessions in the centre to ensure that it can continue to remain operating for future generations to come.

Peter Aitken, the centre’s treasurer, said: “We are looking for new user groups as well as members to join the Management Committee at the centre.

The centre is appealing for new groups to join as well as new Management Committee members.

“These groups are the lifeblood of the centre and I’m afraid it won’t survive without them.”

The centre, which is a registered charity, has several groups using the space already, but Peter said that more are needed to join to secure the centres future.

"The more groups using the centre the better in order to make it viable,” he said. “The centre belongs to the community and if they don’t use it they will lose it!”

