Kirkcaldy panto cancels second show after positive COVID test among cast

The curtain will stay down at Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre again tonight (Friday) – and producers are monitoring the situation on a day to day basis.

The second cancellation is a big blow to the show which had got off to a flying start, and it comes as restrictions tighten in a bid to break transmission of the new omicron variant.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

The decision to cancel tonight was described as “devastating” by producer Jonathon Stone.

He said: “We are all living in extraordinary times. Unfortunately one of our cast members has tested positive for COVID19 today and we have absolutely no option other than to cancel tonight's performance.

“We are all devastated as we want nothing more than to continue performing our wee panto for you, but in order to keep everyone, cast, staff and audience members alike, safe, we have had to make this very difficult decision.”

The Kings continues to monitor the situation on a day to day basis.

Added Jonathon: “If you have tickets for shows that have been cancelled we are looking at a range of options going forward, these include the option of rescheduling performances for later in January, among others, and we will be in touch with everyone personally as soon as we can.

“In the meantime, huge apologies once again from us all at the Kings - stay safe and watch this space."

