The Bavarian city welcomed a group of pipers to take part in the celebratory weekend of the Mut Zum Hut exhibition, being a major hat exhibition, and the HerbstFolksFest, or Autumn Folk Festival, and for officials to engage in discussion on potential future exchange opportunities.

Over the course of the weekend, the pipe band were warmly welcomed throughout.

They played at the Mut Zum Hut exhibition much to the delight of the attentive guests, and for those attending the Herbstvolksfest and vbarious other locations throughout the historic inner city.

The Kirkcaldy group with Hampara and Friends at the Courtyard of the New Castle. (Pic: Kulturamt; City of Ingolstadt)

In an exhaustive programme, highlights included piping in Dr. Chrisitian Scharpf, the Ingolstadt Provost to the official opening of the Mut Zum Hut exhibition and leading the way in the procession from the Klenze Park, whilst playing through the people lined city centre streets to the enjoyment of the watching public, to the Festival Marquee where the band performed later on stage in front of a delighted and excited 3000 strong audience.

The ongoing friendship between Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band and the well loved Ingolstadt Festival Band, Hampara, was further extended when the two music groups joined together and played at the courtyard of the Neues Schloss(New castle) to the delight of the watching public. The weekend concluded with a Bavarian-Scottish evening, hosted by FINKY - Friendship Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt, the sister organisation of the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association.

Robert Main, chairman, said " It was a great weekend where everyone had such a fun and fantastic time.

“The pipers played magnificently throughout and were warmly received and appreciated by all.

“It was an important weekend for Ingolstadt who were holding the prestigious hat event for only the second time and the Herbstvolksfest for the first occasion since 2019 due to Covid.

“It was a great privilege that the City of Ingolstadt invited us to be part of these two memorable occasions where friendships continued to be renewed and new friendships created.