The popular pub, which is part of the JD Wetherspoon chain, is managed by new mum Michelle McCrabbe (34), who after the birth of her daughter has changed her whole perspective on life and wants to do as much as possible to help others in the town who are less fortunate.

Michelle, from Kirkcaldy is kicking off the fundraising with a sponsored jog that will see the management team from the pub jogging 50 miles each to raise cash for Young Lives vs Cancer this summer.

Michelle McCrabbe.

She said: “I’ve just returned from maternity leave and after being off during lockdown it has given me plenty of time to think.

"The birth of my daughter has really changed my outlook and perspective on life, so I want to get the ball rolling and try to do some events that will benefit the community in Kirkcaldy.

"As well as our sponsored jog, we will be holding quiz nights and other events to raise some cash for worthy causes.

"We are also supporting one of our regular customers who is going to cut off his long hair with all the money raised going towards Young Lives vs Cancer.”

Michelle also wants to engage with other charitable organisations in the community to try to help vulnerable people in the town.

"I want to link-up with charities in town such as the Cottage Family Centre and Greener Kirkcaldy to try to really make a difference to people who may be struggling.

"I also want to set-up connections with primary schools in the area to help out with any projects that they are doing when the kids return after the holidays.

"Obviously we can’t help everyone, but I want to do as much as we can to help out.

"I would like to urge anyone or any organisations that want to collaborate with us to pop into the pub and ask for me to have a chat on ways that we could team-up to make a difference.”

