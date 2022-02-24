Kirkcaldy pupils’ poems remember Afghan war hero, Sean Binnie

The P6 youngsters at Kirkcaldy North Primary put pen to paper for the annual day of remembrance - and also to honour former pupil, Sean Binnie, who was killed while serving with 4 Scots, the Black Watch, in Afghanistan in 2009.

The 22-year-old volunteered to help soldiers in trouble during a fierce firefight as they trained Afghan soldiers in the Helmand Province.

John Jenkins, veteran and chairman of the ASA charity made the presentation to the school

Sean moved towards Taliban soldiers, before he was fatally shot by a gunman hiding in a doorway.

His mum, Janette, donated a bench in his memory, to the school.

The children’s poems were entered into a Scotland-wide competition, and Wania Sarfraz was the overall winner.

She was presented with a beautiful cup and the school also received a shield to keep for a year.

The presentation was made by John Jenkins, veteran and chairman of the ASA charity.He presented Wania with her prize this week.

