Kirkcaldy Rotary Club plants 100 trees to mark forthcoming centenary

Members of the Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy planted 100 trees in Kingdom last Sunday as one of many upcoming projects to celebrate the club’s centenary next year.

By Darren Gibb
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:17 am

Nine members of the club braved the bitter December weather to plant the trees with each tree representing every year that the club has been present in Kirkcaldy.

The trees planted were a mix of rowan, cherry, alder, and himalayan birch with biodegradable spirals used to protect the young trees from wildlife that feeds on young saplings.

Some of the members of the club at the tree planting event last Sunday.

The trees that were planted in the greenspace will encourage insects and birds to populate the area and to aid with carbon capture.

A spokesperson from the Rotary Club said: “The Club is extremely grateful to Murray Estates in Edinburgh for their kind permission to use their land for the project and to landscape architect, Susan Irwine, for her invaluable advice and assistance in the completion of the project.”

