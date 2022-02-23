The club raised the cash for several charities, including Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society (SANDS), Macmillan Cancer Support, Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, SSPCA, as well as its own teams.

The annual Loony Dook has been held for 20 years, and is organised by husband and wife team Jimmy and Heather Bonnar who have been involved with the club for many years.

Jade McDonald, Jamie Donoghue, and Jimmy Bonnar.

Heather, a former Wee Blues convener and child protection officer, said: “We wanted to thank all of our friends and rugby club members who helped to raise this amazing amount.

"This year’s theme was superheroes to follow the coronavirus pandemic message that not all heroes wear capes.

“On the day the turnout was great with over 70 people in the water, all socially distanced of course, with even more people watching from the shore.”

The club raised over £6000 at this year's Loony Dook. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Heather said that almost half of the money raised will go to SANDS after a staff member at the club, Jade McDonald, suffered a stillbirth.

"Our barmaid Jade went for her 38 week scan and they could not find a heartbeat,” Heather said. “She still had to go through labour and she and her fiance Jamie were absolutely devastated.”

She added: “There is too much negativity in the world nowadays.

"At the rugby club we are like a family, we focus on positivity and we try to help others as much as we can.”

