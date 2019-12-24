Kirkcaldy runners help to raise thousands for brain tumour research

A Kirkcaldy woman has given a worthy cause a fantastic £5102 cash boost, with support from her local running club.

Kellyanne Muir raised the incredible amount for the charity Brain Tumour Research by taking part in two marathons after being moved to help children fighting brain tumours.

She signed up for the Strathearn Marathon in June and the Dramathon in October.

The police officer has had support from friends, family and colleagues as well as the backing of local running group, Kirkcaldy Wizards.

Fellow Wizards runner Paul Frape came up with the idea of launching a virtual miles challenge in which people could run, walk, swim or cycle 52.4 miles – the distance of Kellyanne’s two races – to give Kellyanne some support.

Taking part in the virtual challenge required a £10 donation to Kellyanne’s Just Giving page to help her achieve her goal of raising £2,479 – the cost of one day of research into brain tumours and their treatment.

Paul said: “Kellyanne had raised around £1100 through donations from friends and family and was wondering how she could promote the fundraiser to raise awareness as well as raise funds for the charity.

“We went out for a training run together one morning at the end of July and I came up with the suggestion of a virtual miles challenge where people would cover the 52.4 miles distance of Kellyanne’s two marathons.

“Once completed they were given a bespoke medal.

“The challenge snowballed beyond expectations.”

He continued: “I foolishly thought maybe 30 or 40 people would take up the challenge however we were blown away when the target of £2749 was met so quickly, actually by August 15.

“More people kept signing up and the total just kept climbing and climbing and in the end we raised the amazing sum of £5102 with 174 people taking part in the challenge.

“A truly unbelievable amount of money.

“Raising that amount was simply fantastic however the best part of the challenge was how much the running community came together.

“There was a great deal of support from the Kirkcaldy Wizards group of which we are both members, everyone was very supportive and encouraging each other along the way.”

Kellyanne, who handed a cheque over to Joe Woollcott, the Scottish co-ordinator for the Brain Tumour Research charity, recently said: “I’m overwhelmed by the support in assisting my fundraising towards brain tumour research.”