The Kirkcaldy Branch of Samaritans, represented by director June Race and treasurer Dorothy Osprey, recently welcomed Neve Martin, (14), and her dad, Terry, to the branch office last month when Neve handed over a donation of £100.

Neve started her own small business of manufacturing and marketing fragrant wax melts in August 2021.

The teenager started the business as a way of managing and overcoming her mental health problems which emerged over time as a result of bullying, both at school and through social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkcaldy Branch of Samaritans, represented by director June Race and treasurer Dorothy Osprey, recently welcomed Neve Martin, (14), and her dad, Terry, to the branch office last month when Neve handed over a donation of £100.

Encouraged by her mental health nurse, and supported by family and friends, Neve researched and developed her business, using her own savings to start up the project. She made a pledge to donate five per cent of her profits to a local charity, and after some consideration, she chose the Kirkcaldy Branch of Samaritans.

As well as presenting the charity with a cheque, Neve also gifted some beautifully crafted examples of her work. The Kirkcaldy Branch of Samaritans thanked Neve for her very kind and generous donation.

Neve recently gave a donation to the Kirkcaldy branch of Samaritans.

June said: “It is the generosity of donors like Neve that helps to keep our branch in funds, keeping the lights on and the heating running so that we can support callers.

"We are here for everyone, whether they are in crisis or feeling overwhelmed by the challenges that life throws at them”.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.